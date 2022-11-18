‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor

Millie Gibson is joining the cast of the BBC’s “Doctor Who.”

She will play Ruby Sunday, the new companion of the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Gibson is best known for starring in British soap opera “Coronation Street” in the series regular role of Kelly Neelan from 2019 to 2022. Her other screen credits include the ITV drama “Butterfly,” the BBC drama “Love, Lies and Records” and the CBBC children’s series “Jamie Johnson.”

The BBC announced that Gatwa had been cast as the 15th Doctor in May, making him the first Black actor to anchor the long-running series (though Ruth Clayton played the Fugitive Doctor in a one-off episode in 2020).

Jodie Whittaker is the most recent Doctor, and Yasmin Khan and Dan Lewis play her companions. The final episodes featuring the trio aired in January, April and October of this year. The BBC announced last month that David Tennant, the 10th Doctor, would reprise his role in three special episodes airing in November for the series’ 60th anniversary, making him the 14th Doctor. He will be joined by Catherine Tate, who originally played his companion.

Gatwa and Gibson will debut in their roles in early 2023. The new season will air on the BBC in the U.K. and Ireland and stream on Disney+ in other territories.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” Gibson said. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

“Millie just is the companion,” added Gatwa. “She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Said showrunner Russell T. Davies, “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a ‘Coronation Street’ fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”