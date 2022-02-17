dj2 Entertainment Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

dj2 Entertainment has entered into a first-look television deal with Amazon, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, dj2 will create new TV projects for the streamer, with dj2 specializing in adapting video game titles for both film and television.

“I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment,” said Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content for Amazon. “Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled. The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences.”

Recently produced dj2 projects include the hit live-action film “Sonic the Hedgehog.” The sequel to that film is due to hit theaters in April. The company is also currently working on the “Tomb Raider” animated series for Netflix, which has been ordered for two seasons. dj2 is also already working with Amazon on the film “Coyote Blue” starring Sterling K. Brown with Hanelle Culpepper directing and Derek Kolstad writing.

“The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back, said Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of dj2 Entertainment. “Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

Variety exclusively reported that dj2 is currently developing a scripted project based on the hit game “It Takes Two.” Sources say that the project recently found a home after a bidding war, though details are currently under wraps. The company is also at work on scripted adaptations of beloved IP such as Teddy Ruxpin and the Sega game “Toe Jam and Earl.” dj2 also has a video game-to-producer first-look deal with the Swedish video game publisher Raw Fury to assist them in developing their catalog for film and television. Johnson founded the company and runs it with a team that includes the executives Dan Jevons, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, and Tim Stevenson

dj2 is repped by APA and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP.

(Pictured: Dmitri Johnson)