Disney+ Debuts ‘Zombies 3’ Trailer, Featuring Blue-Haired Aliens (TV News Roundup)

Disney+ debuted the trailer and key art for the original movie “Zombies 3,” the third film in the “Zombies” franchise that will premiere July 15 on the streamer. A special “Lost Song” version of the movie will air on Disney Channel on Aug. 12.

“Zombies 3” stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as zombie Zed and cheerleader Addison, respectively, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in a town that’s home to both monsters and humans. Zed is making college plans while Addison is preparing for a cheer-off when extraterrestrial beings unexpectedly arrive in their town.

“Zombies 3” also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of “The Mothership.”

From Disney Branded Television, “Zombies 3” is directed by Paul Hoen from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers.

View the trailer and key art for the film below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

“Five Days at Memorial” has received its first teaser trailer from Apple TV+. Starring Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine and Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” is based on actual events chronicling the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. The eight-episode limited series, which is based on the book by Sheri Fink, is executive produced and written by John Cuse and Carlton Ridley. Cuse and Ridley also direct the series alongside Wendey Stanzler. Farmiga, Pine and Jones are joined by Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown. “Five Days at Memorial” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, August 12, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday. Watch the full trailer below.

Hulu has debuted the official trailer for Season 3 of “Solar Opposites,” the animated series from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. The series revolves around a team of four aliens stranded on Earth with differing opinions on humanity and their planet. Roiland stars with Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone as the voices of the four aliens. Roiland and McMahan executive produce with Josh Bycel and the series is produced by 20th Century Television. All three episodes of Season 3 debut July 13. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

A new monthly series called “Arena” from G4 and WWE will premiere June 29. The series sees internet personalities, celebrities, WWE stars and athletes with notable feuds enter the G4 arena to hash out their issues. The first episode will feature Twitch streamers QTCinderella and Myth. WWE star Xavier Woods and G4 host Gina Darling host the series, which airs on G4’s Twitch Channel and WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

CASTING

Macarena Achaga will star in TelevisaUnivision’s upcoming romantic series, “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (Bad Girl) on Vix+, the new global Spanish-language subscription streaming service set to launch in July. Adapted from the 2006 novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, the series will be produced by W Studios and tell the epic love story between Arlette and her teenage love, Ricardo. Vix+ will also adapt Vargas Llosa’s comedic novel “Pantaleón y las visitadoras” (Captain Pantoja and the Special Service) as an exclusive Spanish-language series.

Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman have joined the cast of “Fatal Attraction,” the TV drama adaptation of the 1987 erotic thriller. The show stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet in the roles played by Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Anne Archer in the original Adrian Lyne film. Jirrels will play Ellen Gallagher, the teen daughter of Jackson and Peet’s characters. Huss plays Mike Gerard, the district attorney’s chief of investigations. Wilson plays Detective Earl Booker, a member of the Los Angeles Police Department. Goodman will play Arthur Tomlinson, the best friend and business partner of Peet’s character. The series is developed, showrun and executive produced by Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

PODCASTS

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal chairman of global advertising and partnerships, and Giant Spoon partner Laura Correnti have announced the launch of their new podcast, “Sunday Supper,” in partnership with iHeartMedia. Yaccarino and Correnti will various figures in entertainment and business for conversations about their careers. The podcast will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on iHeartRadio as well as all major podcast platforms later this fall, with episodes airing every Sunday.

PARTNERSHIPS

Group One Holdings and Media City Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a strategic long-term partnership. Together, the companies will collaborate in the production and development of a wide range of global content in Qatar across multiple media sectors, including original programming, studio shows and esports. The partnership will commence by showcasing Qatar in the filming of Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” a business reality show streamed worldwide.