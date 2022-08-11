Disney+ U.K. Original ‘Wedding Season’ Teases Dark Comedy Murder Series in First Trailer

Disney+ is giving fans a first look at upcoming U.K. original series “Wedding Season” in a new trailer.

Not to be confused with the recent Netflix film, Disney+’s “Wedding Season” is a “genre busting” eight-part dark comedy that sees a bride’s new family poisoned on the night of her wedding.

The Maze Runner franchise’s Rosa Salazar plays Katie, who meets Stefan (Gavin Drea of “Vikings: Valhalla”) at a wedding. The duo quickly strike up an affair – despite the fact Katie is due to get married to someone else in two months. On the night of her wedding, Katie’s new husband is mysteriously found dead – along with his entire family – and Stefan quickly becomes the main suspect.

Stefan, meanwhile, is wondering whether Katie may be capable of more than just infidelity.

“The series is an action-packed romp across the U.K. and the U.S. as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence,” reads the official logline.

As well as Salazar and Drea, Jade Harrison (“The Stranger”), Jamie Michie (“Back to Life”), Callie Cooke (“Britannia”), Bhav Joshi (“Vigil”), Ioanna Kimbook (“Inside No. 9”), Omar Baroud (“Baptiste”) and George Webster (“Versailles”) also star.

“Wedding Season,” which is directed by George Kane (“Crashing”) and Laura Scrivano (“The Lazarus Project”), will premiere on Disney+ day on Sept. 8

Oliver Lyttelton (“Cheaters”) created and wrote the series. He also exec produces alongside Dancing Ledge Productions’ hris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby BruceJax Media’s Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns Tony Hernandez and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+. Dancing Ledge Productions produced the series.

Check out the trailer below: