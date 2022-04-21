Disney TV Animation Ups David H. Wright III to Head of Casting and Talent Relations

Disney Television Animation has promoted David H. Wright III to head of casting and talent relations.

In his elevated role, Wright will continue to oversee all voice casting and talent relations for animated series and movies produced by Disney Television Animation, which is a provider of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with a primary focus on imaginative, aspirational stories for kids, tweens, teens and families.

Most recently vice president of casting and talent relations, Wright reports to Meredith Roberts, senior vice president and general manager of television animation at Disney Branded Television. Wright’s team includes direct reports Aaron Drown, Jennifer Trujillo-Andres, Julia Pleasants, Kristin Paiva, Tatiana Bull, Colleen O’Donnell and Jennifer Klocki.

“Everyone in the animation voice-acting industry knows that Dave and his impressive team together are the proverbial wheel that keeps our Disney Television Animation creative community so vibrant and so fun,” Roberts said. “With the benefit of Dave’s leadership, we cast the best in the field and take chances on fantastic new voice talent too, and he’s intrinsically motivated by the creative collaboration and true service his team renders for the good of the content and for the fans of animation. This promotion acknowledges his leadership and daily contribution to Disney’s creative vision.”

Wright, who joined Disney in 1997 as a talent coordinator for Walt Disney Pictures and Television, has led the team responsible for the casting of all Disney Television Animation’s series and movies since 2013, including “Elena of Avalor,” which won three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Casting, and the multiple Emmy Award- and Annie Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The team is currently overseeing casting of more than 40 productions.