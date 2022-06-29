Disney TV Alternative Names Jill Chapman, Alicia Martino and Mike Rosen to Exec Positions

Walt Disney Television Alternative, the studio’s newly formed unscripted unit, has named Jill Chapman, Alicia Martino and Mike Rosen to executive positions. All three will report to Tiffany Faigus, senior vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative, while WDT Alternative is led by Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television.

Chapman has been named vice president of alternative series and content planning, while Martino joins as vice president of alternative series and Rosen will serve as vice president of production. As a team, they will be responsible for building on the company’s existing unscripted brands by identifying new ideas and concepts for series, collaborating with creatives as well as new and existing talent, and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots. WDT Alternative aims to generate new projects to live on the networks and platforms within the Disney ecosystem.

Chapman joins Disney from Hulu, where she led the unscripted TV development strategy across original and licensed content with a focus on docu-soap and docu-follow, competition and lifestyle programming. She was responsible for fostering and providing strategic guidance and programming implementation through Hulu’s partnerships with Walt Disney Television, ABC News and Onyx Collective. Additionally, she worked across Hulu Originals series including “The D’Amelio Show” and “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.”

Martino’s previous experience includes having worked on the early seasons of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and projects such as Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Girl” and Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” More recently, she executive produced BET’s “Next Chance Girl Group” and co-executive produced CBS’s “Love Island,” MTV’s “Are You The One?” and ABC’s “Family Food Fight.”

Rosen has held production executive positions at networks and studio groups including the CW, Fox, MTV, ABC and, most recently, Amazon Studios. His credits include Amazon’s “The One That Got Away,” ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” Fox’s “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back” and Logo’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“We are excited to have Jill, Alicia and Mike leading production services and creative oversight for WDT Alternative,” said Mills and Faigus. “We are proud to have set the all-star team that will work with all of our creative partners across our platforms and beyond to produce the most groundbreaking and buzzworthy unscripted series and specials.”