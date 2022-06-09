Disney+ ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Series Casts Anders Holm, Saara Chaudry

The Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem” has cast both Anders Holm and Saara Chaudry, Variety has learned.

The duo are the latest (human) cast members announced for the series, joining previously announced stars Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry.

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Chaudry will star in the series regular role of Hannah, Nora’s younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares and the idea that “if it wasn’t posted, it didn’t happen,” Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of “Fan-a-Hannahs.” Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.

Holm will appear in a recurring guest star role as JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora.

Holm is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons on the basic cabler. He and his fellow “Workaholics” alums then reunited for the Netflix comedy film “Game Over, Man!” Holm’s other TV credits include “The Mindy Project,” “Champions,” and “Inventing Anna.”

He is repped by CAA, Avalon Management, and Yorn Levine.

Chaudry recently starred in the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society” in the role of Martina Crowe. She is also known for her work in the animated series “Holly Hobbie” as well as in other animated projects like “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” “The Curse of Clara: A Holiday Tale,” “The Breadwinner,” and “Let’s Go Luna.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and The Noble Caplan Abrams Agency.

“The Goldbergs” creator Adam F. Goldberg developed “The Muppets Mayhem” along with Bill Barretta (“The Muppets,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion”) and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. Goldberg and Barretta also executive produce, with Yorkes co-executive producing. Michael Bostick and Kris Eber also executive produce along with David Lightbody of The Muppets Studio and Leigh Slaughter. ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio will produce.