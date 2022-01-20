Disney Plus Orders Kwame Alexander Basketball Drama ‘The Crossover’ to Series, LeBron James Boards as Executive Producer

Disney Plus has ordered the drama series “The Crossover,” based on the book of the same name by Kwame Alexander.

The project was first ordered to pilot at the streamer in March 2021. Production on the series will begin in February. The show introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

Jaylyn Hall stars as Josh Bell with Amir O’Neil starring as JB Bell. The series also features Derek Luke as Chuck Bell, Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell, Skyla I’Lece as Alex, Deja Monique Cruz as Maya, and Trevor Raine Bush as Vondie.

“We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney Plus audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Alexander and Damani Johnson co-wrote the pilot, which was directed by George Tillman, Jr. All three serve as executive producers along with Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson are also boarding the series as executive producers via The SpringHill Company. 20th Television will produce.

“The Crossover” was first published in 2014. The book went on to win distinguished awards such as the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Book Award Honor. Alexander has published 28 books in total, including “The Undefeated” and “Swing,” and “Rebound.”