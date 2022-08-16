Padma Lakshmi, José Andres, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Among Disney’s ‘Firebuds’ Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Branded Television has set a celebrity voice cast for its upcoming animated musical series “Firebuds” including Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, José Andres, Pamela Adlon and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The series will premiere on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ on Sept. 21.

“Firebuds,” from “Sofia the First” and “Elena of Avalor” creator Craig Gerber, follows a group of friends who are the children of first responders who work and play with talking vehicles to help their community. Declan Whaley stars as Bo, a boy whose best friend is a fire engine named Flash (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). Also among the lead voice cast are Vivian Vencer as Violet, Lily Sanfelippo as Axl, JeCobi Swain as Jayden, and Caleb Paddock as Piston. Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvette Nicole Brown also star as co-fire chiefs, Chief Bill Bayani and Chief Faye Fireson, respectively.

The newly announced cast members include Lakshmi as Chef Pavani, Rauch as Beth Bayani, Nuñez as Chef Fernando, Andrés as Chef Al, Adlon as Principal Kagan, Yankovic as Latch, Lisa Loeb as Laura, Patton Oswalt as Duke the Duckbus, Nat Faxon as Throttle, Ali Stroker as Gliderbella, LaChanze as Jenna, Aimee Carrero as Marina Ramirez, Natalie Morales as Val Vega-Vaughn, Allison Case as Viv Vega-Vaughn, Rich Sommer as Mr. Wexell, Atticus Shaffer as Wayne Riley, Tatiana Lee as Ayanna and Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jazzy.

Matt Hoverman serves as story editor with Francis Giglio as art director, Robb Pratt as supervising director and Craig Simpson as producer. Krystal Banzon, Leanna Dindal, Norma Sepulveda, Jeremy Shipp and Alyssa Stratton comprise the writing team, and Kris Wimberly and Julius Aguimatang direct. Beau Black serves as songwriter, and Frederik Wiedmann composes. The creative team worked with consultants from RespectAbility to help populate the diverse communities of Gearbox Grove and Motopolis featured in the series. “Firebuds” is produced by Disney Television Animation.

See first look images and a trailer below.