Disney Branded TV Promotes Amee Dolleman, Charles Pugliese, Mahita Penke, Jennifer Dubin in Original Movies

Disney Branded Television has promoted four executives in its original movies division.

Amee Dolleman and Charles Pugliese have been elevated to the roles of vice president of original movies, while Mahita Penke and Jennifer Dubin have been upped to executive director of original movies.

“Amee, Charles, Mahita and Jen have exceptional taste and fantastic relationships with top creative talent,” executive vice president of live-action and alternative series Charlie Andrews and senior vice president of original movies Lauren Kisilevsky said in a joint statement Tuesday. “They are each passionately dedicated to uplifting and expanding the Disney legacy by developing movies that delight and inspire audiences all over the world. The team continues to deliver tent pole and event movies with humor, heart and adventure to kids, families and young adults everywhere for whom Disney magic knows no bounds.”

Penke reports to Dolleman and Pugliese, while Dolleman, Pugliese and Dubin report to Kisilevsky.

The promotions come as Disney’s Original Movies department, led by Kisilevsky, continues to beef up its programming slate with multiple projects in various states of production including its third installment of the popular “Zombies” franchise starring Meg Donnelly, “Out of My Mind” featuring Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”) and Emmy winner Luke Kirby, as well as “The Pocketwatch” from filmmaker Jennifer Phang, to name a few.

Dolleman began her career at WGBH Boston, where she worked on the PBS Kids series “Arthur,” “Between the Lions” and “Zoom.” Prior to joining Disney in 2018, she worked at Fox 2000 Pictures where she assisted on films like “27 Dresses,” “Water for Elephants,” “Love and Other Drugs” and “Bride Wars.”

Pugliese came to Disney Branded Television after having ran the production companies of Darren Star and Debra Martin Chase. During his tenure at the latter company, he produced two projects that became series: “G.C.B.” on ABC and “Zoe Ever After” on BET. He also executive produced the Lifetime Original Movies “Menendez: Blood Brothers” and “Christmas Unleashed.”

Most recently, Dubin oversaw the Disney+ musical title “Sneakerella” and the upcoming Disney+ original movie “The Naughty Nine” before her appointment to executive director. She started at ICM before heading to Escape Artists and then the feature film division of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Cosmic Entertainment. Most recently, she spent a decade as a film producer and ran her own production company, Present Pictures.

Prior to joining Disney in 2018, Penke worked for several years at Skybound Entertainment, where she managed creative development for its multiplatform division. Penke’s credits with Disney include the”ZOMBIES” and “Descendants” franchises, as well as “The Pocketwatch,” “Spin” and the upcoming “From the Desk of Zoe Washington.”