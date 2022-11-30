Disney Branded Television to Develop Animated Sitcom ‘Intercats‘ With ’Ralph Breaks the Internet,‘ ’Moana’ Writer Pamela Ribon

Disney Branded Television is developing an animated workplace sitcom with Pamela Ribon and Baobab Studios.

Currently titled “Intercats,” the series is said to be “about the cats who produce the hysterical cat videos that go viral on the Internet. It features a ragtag team of cats aspiring to get what all cats want: their independence. But to do so, they must first learn to navigate their own internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos.”

Eric Darnell is the creator and executive producer of “Intercats.” Darnell is Baobab’s co-founder and chief creative officer as well as the writer and director of “Baba Yaga,” “Madagascar” and “Antz.” Gary Marsh is also an executive producer. Jony Chandra (“Nimona,” “Spies in Disguise”) will direct.

Ribon will be heavily involved with the development on “Intercats” under a new first-look deal she has signed with Disney Branded Television’s animation studio, Disney Television Animation, which will be working with Baobab on the series.

“We’re fortunate to be partnering with Baobab for a second time and to be working with Pam whose smart, sly, sophisticated and inspiring humor ensures that ‘Intercats’ will provide wild fun, rich characterizations and accessible entry points for every part of the Disney+ audience,” said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of TV Animation for Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to have her on this project — and to expand the relationship to include an overall deal with our Disney TV Animation studio.”

Ribon previously co-wrote the screenplay and story for the hit animated Disney sequel film “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and co-wrote the story for the Disney animated musical “Moana.” Her other credits include “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” Ribon is also a best-selling novelist and comic book writer, having penned titles like “Going in Circles,” “Why Girls Are Weird,” “My Boyfriend Is a Bear,” and “Slam!”

