Jan. 6 Insurrection Documentary With Access To Trump Lands At Discovery+

Discovery+ has revealed that it is the streaming service that has secured the rights to “Unprecedented,” the three-part documentary series from filmmaker Alex Holder that will feature video of Donald Trump, his family and staffers during the final weeks of the 2020 election — including his actions, presumably as he attemped to subvert democracy and engineer a coup to maintain his grip on power.

Discovery+ purchased the rights to the documentary last year, according to insiders. It will run this summer on the streamer.

“Alex Holder’s ‘Unprecedented’ three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on Discovery+ later this summer,” a Discovery+ spokesperson said. “Featuring never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election, the docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family and others who were in the White House.”

Holder, who runs AJH Films, confirmed the existence of the documentary in a social media post today, and said he had “complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over footage captured during his work on a documentary series surrounding the final six weeks of President Trump’s re-election campaign, as well as never-before-seen footage of the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol.”

According to Holder, the series includes “unparalleled access and exclusive interviews” with Trump, including children Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., as well as Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence. Footage was shot in the White House, Mar-A-Lago and on the campaign trail, before and after the events of January 6th.

“When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” Holder said in a statement. “As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.”

According to Holder’s statement, “due to the sale of the footage, Holder did not previously have the legal authority to release the material or publicly discuss the project. Holder maintained full editorial control over the series and was not compensated in any way by the former President, his family or staff.”

The Jan. 6 Committee is expected to conduct a deposition of Holder this Thursday.