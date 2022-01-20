Discovery Plus to Launch New ‘Black Voices’ Hub Featuring ‘Profiled: The Black Man,’ Keith Warren True-Crime Doc ‘Uprooted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Plus is launching a “Black Voices” hub that will feature programming spotlighting the African American community, including two new originals: docuseries “Profiled: The Black Man,” featuring commentary from celebrities like Billy Porter and Tina Knowles-Lawson, and “Uprooted,” a true-crime doc about the hanging of Black teen Keith Warren in 1986.

Per the Discovery, Inc.-owned streamer, “The hub will live on the platform year-round with curated series, documentaries and specials that will take viewers on an educational, entertaining and exploratory journey through stories of empowerment and entrepreneurship, love and relationships, real estate and design, history and investigation, food and lifestyle and more.”

“Black voices should be celebrated 365 days a year,” Lisa Holme, group SVP of content and commercial strategy for Discovery, told Variety. “We are proud to bring universal and relatable stories to the platform that highlight and represent the Black community across genres that we know will resonate with viewers.”

“Profiled: The Black Man” is a four-part docuseries that examines the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries. Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, “Profiled: The Black Man” aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men. Episodes will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway and the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning “Pose” star Porter.

“Uprooted” tells the story of Keith Warren, who was 19 years old when his body was found hanging from a tree in 1986. The police ruled it a suicide at the scene. The tree was cut down, his family was not informed for over six hours, no autopsy was performed and no criminal investigation was ever opened. Keith’s sister, Sherri, has spent the last 34 years investigating her brother’s death and looking for closure. She is closer than she’s been in decades, but can one woman fight a corrupt justice system?

Along with “Profiled: The Black Man,” which launches on Feb. 12 on Discovery Plus, and “Uprooted,” which debuts on Feb. 18, additional titles that will be featured on the “Black Voices” hub are “The Great Soul Food Cook Off,” “Remix My Space With Marsai Martin,” “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” “Black Love,” “Dr. Mercy,” “Home Grown,” “Family or Fiance,” “Burger Truck Brawl,” “Where Do We Go From Here?,” “(In)visible Portraits,” “Super Soul,” “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall,” “The Legacy of Black Wall Street,” “OWN Spotlight: Oprah + 100 Black Fathers,” “Reno My Rental,” “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out,” “Home Grown” and “Doubling Down with the Derricos.”