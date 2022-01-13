Discovery Plus to Stream ‘Biggest Loser,’ ‘Flipping Out’ and More NBCUniversal Reality Series

Discovery Plus has struck a deal to begin streaming episodes of “The Biggest Loser,” “Flipping Out,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and more NBCUniversal-owned unscripted titles, the company said Thursday.

Under the new pact with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, the Discovery, Inc.-owned streaming service will give subscribers access to select seasons of 12 NBCUniversal reality TV series: “The Biggest Loser” and its reboot, “Flipping Out,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Top Chef Canada,” “The Real Housewives of Cheshire,” “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg,” “The Real Housewives of Melbourne,” “WAGS Atlanta,” “WAGS LA,” “WAGS Miami” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

These shows will rollout on Discovery Plus throughout January, streaming alongside the platform’s own original titles, as well as its library content from brands Discovery like TLC, ID, Discovery Channel, HGTV and Food Network.

The deal marks another licensing agreement for Discovery Plus to offer content that isn’t owned by Discovery brands, and shows that the platform is trying to flesh out its library as much as possible — even if that means pulling from a competing media company.

Discovery Plus has also struck pacts with Warner Bros. to stream “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and documentaries from Warner Bros, as well as agreements with Lionsgate, All3Media, ITV, A&E and BBC.

Discovery is set to acquire WarnerMedia from AT&T later this year, a move that has the industry wondering how the new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, will handle its streaming strategy once it has both a platform devoted to non-fiction content, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max, which deals in scripted and unscripted library and original titles.

“As we continue to expand the Discovery Plus catalog with premium programming, these titles from NBCUniversal give our subscribers even more to love, truly offering something for everyone,” Lisa Holme, group SVP of content and commercial strategy for Discovery. “Discovery Plus is the go-to destination for unscripted content for viewers across all genres, and this partnership furthers our mission to provide the best in entertainment.”

See below for the list of NBCUniversal titles and seasons that will be streaming on Discovery Plus and when they will become available.

“The Biggest Loser (Reboot)” – Season 1 (Friday, Jan. 7)

“Flipping Out” – Seasons 7-11 (Wednesday, Jan. 12)

“American Ninja Warrior” – Season 12 (Wednesday, Jan. 12)

“Top Chef Canada” – Seasons 6-7 (Wednesday, Jan. 12)

“The Real Housewives of Cheshire” – Seasons 1-10 (Saturday, Jan. 15)

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” – Seasons 1-2 (Wednesday, Jan. 19)

“The Real Housewives of Melbourne” – Seasons 1-2 (Wednesday, Jan. 19)

“WAGS Atlanta” – Season 1 (Saturday, Jan. 22)

“WAGS LA” – Seasons 1-3 (Saturday, Jan. 22)

“WAGS Miami” – Seasons 1-2 (Saturday, Jan. 22)

“The Biggest Loser” – Season 17 (Tuesday, Jan. 25)

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” – Seasons 1-4 (Tuesday, Jan. 25)