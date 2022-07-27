Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal to Star in Spanish-Language Hulu Limited Series ‘La Maquina’

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming to star in a Spanish-language limited series at Hulu produced by Searchlight Television.

The pair will star in the drama series “La Maquina,” which hails from writer Marco Ramirez. It follows an aging boxer (García Bernal), whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.

Both Luna and García Bernal will produce under their La Corriente del Golfo banner. Ramirez will serve as executive producer and showrunner in addition to writing. Gabriel Ripstein will direct the entire series. Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin, and Adam Fishbach will serve as producers. Searchlight TV is the studio. Searchlight recently co-produced the critically-acclaimed Hulu limited series “The Dropout” as well as the upcoming Hulu comedy series “History of the World Part II.”

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together.”

This will not be the first time that Luna and García Bernal have teamed together onscreen. The two actors first worked together onscreen in the critically-acclaimed film “Y tu mamá también.” They have since starred together in numerous projects, including “Rudo y Cursi,” and “Casa de mi padre” among others.

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for ‘La Máquina,'” said Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “Their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

García Bernal has previously starred in films like “The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Wasp Network,” “Old,” “Amores perros,” and “Chicuarotes.” He is also known for starring in the Amazon original series “Mozart in the Jungle” and in HBO Max’s “Station Eleven.” He will next appear in a Marvel Halloween special on Disney+ and in the Amazon film “Cassandro.”

He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Luna is perhaps best known for his starring role in the “Star Wars” film “Rogue One,” in which he played Rebel spy Cassian Andor. He is set to reprise that role in the prequel series “Andor” on Disney+. He also recently lent his voice to the animated DC film “League of Super Pets.” Other film roles include “The Book of Life,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “Wander Darkly.”

He is repped by WME and Hirch Wallerstein. La Corriente del Golfo is also repped by WME.

Ramirez is a writer and producer best known for his work on “Daredevil”, “The Defenders,” “Orange Is the New Black”, and his play “The Royale.” He is currently working on Paramount Pictures’ upcoming “Transformers” project. He is repped by UTA.

Ripstein served as the writer, executive producer, and director of the Amazon series “An Unknown Enemy.” He is also known for directing the feature “600 Miles,” which was his directorial debut. He is repped by UTA.