Apple Releases ‘Dickinson’ Behind the Scenes Documentary to Commemorate Final Season

On Wednesday morning, Apple TV Plus dropped a new documentary special to commemorate the final season of its historical series “Dickinson.” Titled “From Dickinson, With Love,” the special is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus and YouTube.

“From Dickinson, With Love” invites fans of the show behind the scenes. Series star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld and series creator, writer and executive producer Alena Smith share memories from the production and reflect on its growth over its three-season run. Featuring words from numerous cast and crew members, “From Dickinson, With Love” offers viewers a chance to join the project’s creators in bidding farewell.

The third and final season of “Dickinson” premiered its last episode on Apple TV Plus in December 2021. The entire series is available to watch on the streamer.

In the show’s third season, Dickinson continues to work as an artist as the American Civil War is waged around her, leaving her family divided.

“We’ve lived through a lot with these characters, we’ve all grown and changed and their relationships have certainly deepened over time, and to just honor all of that history was really rewarding,” Smith told Variety ahead of the Season 3 premiere last year.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith, alongside Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions, Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip, Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, Steinfeld, Robbie MacDonald, Silas Howard and Diana Schmidt.

Watch the entirety of “From Dickinson, With Love” below: