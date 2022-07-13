Diane Lane Joins Jeff Daniels in Regina King, David E. Kelley Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’

Diane Lane has been cast opposite Jeff Daniels in the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce.

In the series, Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Croker defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Lane will play Martha Croker. Martha emerges from the shadow of her ex-husband while his real estate empire begins to crumble. Beware the dormant, Martha’s rebuild poses a threat both personally and financially as three decades of marriage comes with its baggage.

Lane is no stranger to the Netflix audience, as she previously starred in the final season of the streamer’s political drama “House of Cards.” Elsewhere on the TV side, she recently starred in the FX adaptation of the graphic novel series “Y: The Last Man.” She got one of her early breakout roles in the hit miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” for which she received an Emmy nomination. Lane is primarily known for her roles in films like “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Unfaithful,” and “Hollywoodland.” Her work in “Unfaithful” earned her both an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, while she was also nominated for Golden Globes for “Under the Tuscan Sun” and the TV movie “Cinema Verite.”

“A Man in Full” has received an order for six one-hour episodes at Netflix. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the show. King will direct three episodes and executive produce under her Royal Ties Productions banner. Reina King of Royal Ties and Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions will also executive produce. Royal Ties is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.