‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Sues ‘Crazy Days & Nights’ Blogger Over Sex Trafficking Claim

Diana Jenkins, a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against the proprietor of the “Crazy Days & Nights” gossip site over claims that she is a sex trafficker.

The lawsuit seeks to unmask the writer behind the celebrity gossip site, who goes by “Enty Lawyer,” and who has been publishing blind items about celebrity scandals since 2006.

Jenkins alleges that she has been targeted by the site since 2012, and has been falsely portrayed as a celebrity madam and falsely linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Ms. Jenkins is many things, but she is not the person Enty Lawyer has cast her to be. She

is not a sex trafficker, a madam, or a criminal,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Jenkins has suffered significant reputational harm from Enty Lawyer’s false and offensive statements about her. Her family has been threatened with violence, and her reputation as been irreparably tarnished. Ms. Jenkins has no choice but to respond.”

This is the second time this fall that Jenkins has filed a lawsuit seeking to reveal the identity of an anonymous online commenter.

In September, Jenkins filed a lawsuit seeking to unmask the person who had attacked the 14-year-old son of Garcelle Beauvais, another “RHOBH” cast member. Jenkins alleged in that suit that she was being framed as the person responsible for the hateful messages. A judge allowed her lawyers to pursue a subpoena against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to obtain the person’s identity.

In the Crazy Days & Nights lawsuit, Jenkins alleges she was first targeted in the comments section of a March 2012 blind item about a TV actress who had been physically and sexually abused.

An anonymous commenter on the item identified Jenkins as “the Rosetta Stone of every scandal and perversion from H’wood all over the globe.”

“She’s been running a high class call girl/ party-girl ring for Arabs, Wall Street, DC, Royals and Hollywood elites,” the commenter stated.

The lawsuit alleges that Enty Lawyer would go on to endorse that claim in a series of blind items in 2018, and that Enty Lawyer identified Jenkins as the subject of those items in his podcast.

According to the suit, the blind items and the podcast left the audience with the clear implication that Jenkins had taken advantage of the actor Hayden Panettiere and had forced her into prostitution.

“He knew that false, salacious statements about Ms. Jenkins drove traffic to his blog, increased his reader engagement, and cast him in the hero role of ‘Hollywood whistleblower’ and purveyor of justice for victims of sexual exploitation and abuse,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also alleges that Enty Lawyer tweeted a link to a story about Jenkins with a photo of Jeffrey Epstein, suggested she was linked to “celebrity prostitution,” and alleged that Jenkins had “spent a LOT of time” with Epstein. The tweet was later deleted.

“There was not a shred of credible evidence to support his allegations about Ms. Jenkins, but Enty Lawyer published them nonetheless,” said Jenkins’ lawyer, J. Erik Connolly, in a statement. “Ms. Jenkins did nothing to deserve these attacks on her reputation. Being in the public eye, being on TV, did not give Enty Lawyer the right to defame Ms. Jenkins.”

Connolly plans to seek to obtain Enty Lawyer’s name from social media companies and then amend the lawsuit with his true identity.