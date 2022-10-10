‘Devil in the White City’ Series at Hulu Loses Director Todd Field (EXCLUSIVE)

In another blow to Hulu’s series adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” Todd Field has exited the project on which he was to serve as director and executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the search is now on for a new director. News of Field’s departure from the show comes just days after Variety also exclusively reported that series star Keanu Reeves had bowed out as well.

Field most recently wrote and directed the Cate Blanchett-led drama feature “Tár,” which debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. The film received rave reviews upon its debut and is being touted as an early Oscar contender. In his review for Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote, “The movie is breathtaking — in its drama, its high-crafted innovation, its vision. It’s a ruthless but intimate tale of art, lust, obsession, and power.”

“The Devil in the White City” was first put into development at Hulu in 2019 and was officially ordered to series at the streamer in August 2022. It is based on the book of the same name by by Erik Larson.

Per the official logline for “The Devil in the White City,” the show “tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.”

Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty serve as executive producers on the series. Sam Shaw is adapting the book for the screen and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lila Byock also executive producing. ABC Signature will produce in association with Paramount Television Studios.

This is the latest chapter in the long development history of the book. DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would star as Holmes. Scorsese came onboard to direct in 2015 with Billy Ray set to write the script. It was first put in development in Hollywood by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner via the shingle’s deal with Paramount, but the option lapsed in 2004. Paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007 and set it up with producers Michael Shamberg and Sher.