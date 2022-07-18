‘Desus & Mero’ to End After Four Seasons on Showtime as Comedy Duo Splits Up

The late-night show “Desus and Mero” is officially ending after four seasons at Showtime.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season,” a Showtime spokesperson said. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

Rumors had begun to circulate online Monday that the popular duo, who have been working together onscreen for nearly a decade, were splitting up. Nice posted a short statement on Twitter, which reads, “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…”

“Desus & Mero” originated as a late-night series on Viceland in late 2016, before moving to Showtime, becoming the premium cabler’s first-ever late-night show.

In addition to the Showtime series, Desus and Mero were well-known for their popular “Bodega Boys” podcast, which they launched in 2015. They were also behind the 2020 bestseller “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx.”

When “Desus & Mero” first launched on Showtime, the show aired once a week before expanding to two nights a week. For Season 4, they had returned to a once a week format as well as brought on J.D. Amato to serve as showrunner and executive producer.