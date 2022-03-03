‘Desus & Mero’ Returns to a Weekly Format as Showtime Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” is reverting back to a once-a-week schedule. The critically acclaimed late-night talker returns for Season 4 on Thursday, March 10 at 11 p.m. ET, with Oscar nominee Denzel Washington as the show’s first guest.

Also new to the show is J.D. Amato (“The Chris Gethard Show”), who has joined “Desus & Mero” as showrunner and executive producer. Hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are back in studio for the season premiere. Other guests set for this season include Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Pusha T and Damson Idris.

“Desus & Mero” had most recently aired twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays; but the once-a-week schedule will allow the hosts and producers to focus their energies on perfecting one episode a week. “Desus & Mero” debuted on Showtime in February 2019 as a weekly show, but by April had expanded to twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. That schedule later changed to Sundays and Thursdays. Season 3 ended in December.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Desus & Mero” hosts shot remotely from their homes, but moved into their new studios in Manhattan Center last June.

“Desus & Mero” originated as a late-night series on Viceland in late 2016, before moving to Showtime. It became the premium cabler’s first-ever late-night show, and has garnered kudos including a WGA Award and Critics’ Choice nomination.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are also behind the Bodega Boys podcast, and were behind the 2020 bestseller “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx.”

JAX Media is behind “Desus & Mero,” which is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, J.D. Amato and Josh Gondelman.