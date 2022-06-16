Destin Daniel Cretton-Produced ‘Wonder Man’ Marvel Series at Disney+ Taps Andrew Guest as Head Writer

Andrew Guest will serve as head writer and executive producer on the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Destin Daniel Cretton is developing at Disney Plus, Variety has learned from sources.

Sources say the show will focus on Marvel hero Wonder Man. In the comics, Wonder Man’s real name is Simon Williams, the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. As a result, Williams accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

Cretton will executive produce and possibly direct on the series. Cretton is currently under an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective, the announcement of which coincided with the announcement that Cretton would return to direct and write the sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Reps for Guest declined to comment. Marvel Studios does not comment on projects in development.

Guest is no stranger to the MCU, as he most recently worked as a consulting producer on “Hawkeye,” which was released between November and December 2021. He also has strong comedy chops, having previously worked on hit shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Community,” and “30 Rock.” He and John Riggi won the WGA Award for episodic comedy for their work on the “30 Rock” Season 2 episode “Succession.” Guest is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Guest is the latest writer to join the expanding roster of MCU shows at Disney+. Variety exclusively reported in May that “Covert Affairs” creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord will write and executive produce a new “Daredevil” series with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio expected to return. Cox and D’Onofrio both reprised their lead roles from the Netflix “Daredevil” series in recent MCU projects, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Hawkeye” respectively.