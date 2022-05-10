‘Descendants’ Universe to Expand with ‘The Pocketwatch’ Musical on Disney+

Disney+ has greenlit a new musical with the working title “The Pocketwatch,” which is set in the same universe as the popular “Descendants” movies. The streamer announced the news on Tuesday.

“The Pocketwatch” will follow Red, the whip-smart and rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the perfectionist and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon — one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby — Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time via the White Rabbit’s pocketwatch to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

“With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang’s directorial vision, we’re setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of ‘Descendants,’” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.”

Phang will direct and co-executive produce “The Pocketwatch,” while the screenplay is written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Gary Marsh executive produces. Mark Hofeling serves as production designer while Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko serve as casting directors. Production is set to begin in fall 2022.

“’The Pocketwatch’ presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking,” Phang shared in a statement. “I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe.”