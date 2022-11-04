‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

He adds, “That said, there are many, many twists and turns still to write on these two shows between now and May, so stay tuned for some epic surprises.”

Haas first met with Wolf Entertainment in 2011, launching “Chicago Fire” (and the One Chicago franchise) alongside co-creator Michael Brandt in 2012. He serves as executive producer and co-showrunner on the procedural, currently in its 11th season, with Andrea Newman. He is an executive producer on both spinoffs “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” which are airing their 10th and eighth seasons, respectively.

In 2021, he co-created “FBI: International” with Wolf and has served on a showrunner for both seasons. The series films in Budapest, Hungary.

In addition to TV, Haas co-wrote the screenplays for “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Catch That Kid,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Wanted” and “Overdrive.” He has also written six novels, including “The Silver Bear” series.

The news come amid many casting changes at Wolf Entertainment; Jesse Lee Soffer left “Chicago P.D.” at the beginning of the season, while Guy Lockard, Sarah Rafferty and Asjha Cooper exited “Chicago Med” and Jimmy Nicholas left “Chicago Fire.” Brian Tee is set to leave the medical drama later this season.

Meanwhile, Kelli Giddish was cut from “Law & Order: SVU” this year, and her last episode will air next month.