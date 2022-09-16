Dennis Quaid Cast in Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Dennis Quaid is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the six-episode series.

The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps.

Quaid’s past TV credits include the shows “Merry Happy Whatever,” “Goliath,” “The Art of More,” and “Vegas.” He is best known for his many films roles, like “Midway,” “American Underdog,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Alamo,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Adkins Publicity, and Hansen Jacobson.

Variety exclusively reported that “Full Circle” had been ordered to series in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the features “Let Them All Talk” and “Kimi” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”