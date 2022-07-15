Denise Richards, AnnaLynne McCord, ‘Encanto’s’ Carolina Gaitàn Set For Female-Led Drama Series ‘Second Chance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Denise Richards (“Paper Empire”) and AnnaLynne McCord (“90210”) are set to join “Encanto’s” Carolina Gaitàn in a new female-led drama thriller series, “Second Chance,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

Alexis Ren (“Deputy”) and Tiffany Hines (“Magnum P.I.”) will also star.

Set to debut worldwide later this year, “Second Chance” is a 10-part series that tells the story of three domestic cleaning workers and their clients as they struggle to overcome their pasts and grapple with the challenge of creating a better future.

Gaitàn plays service worker Marianna in the series, who finds herself navigating “extraordinary and dangerous situations” alongside her two friends Shira (played by Ren) and Jackie (played by Hines).

The series will grapple with topics including diversity, LGBTQ rights, immigration, women’s equality and organized crime as well as focusing on themes such as perseverance, identity and love, with the three female lead characters drawing on their innate strength as well as each other’s support to get through hard times.

Luke Goss (“Blade II”), Hannah Ware (“The One”), Jake Manley (“Infamous”) and “Entourage’s” Jerry Ferrara round out the cast.

USATV Productions are executive producing the series.

Gaitàn, who played Pepa Madrigal in Disney’s smash-hit animated musical, will next be seen in Andres Beltran’s “Quicksand” and Ileana D. Vasquez’s “Perfidious.” Richards has a number of projects coming up including romcom “Love Accidentally” alongside Brenda Song and “Saturday at the Starlight” alongside Abigail Breslin. McCord, whose video about Vladimir Putin recently went viral, is also starring in the upcoming “Condition of Return” with Dean Cain and “Titanic 666,” which also features Keesha Sharp and Lydia Hearst.