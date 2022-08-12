‘Demascus’ at AMC Adds ‘Oklahoma!’ Star Sasha Hutchings to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Sasha Hutchings has been cast in a recurring role in “Demascus,” AMC’s upcoming sci-fi comedy from Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm.

Hutchings will play Budhi Banks, Demascus’ (Okieriete Onaodowan) tech-smart girlfriend of 3 years. She’s committed to making their relationship work despite Demascus’ hang-ups.

The six-episode, half-hour series follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery by delving into the world of digital psychiatry and using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. Additional cast members include Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye.

Hutchings is currently starring in the North American tour of the “Oklahoma!” as Laurey Williams after appearing in the original cast of the musical’s Broadway revival. She also recurs as Hope in the Starz comedy series “Run the World” and has appeared in “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Bold Type,” “Jessica Jones,” “Master of None,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Dangerous Book for Boys.” Her other Broadway credits include “Memphis,” “Motown The Musical” and the original cast of “Hamilton.”

She is repped by The Hybrid Agency, The Boothe Group and Imprint.

“Demascus” is set to debut in 2023. The project was greenlit in February under the AMC’s script-to-series model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight to series. The series is created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, who also wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner along with executive producer Kirk Moore. Mark Johnson executive produces and Myki Bajaj produces, both for Gran Via Productions. “Demascus” is produced by AMC studios.