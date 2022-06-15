‘Demascus’ at AMC Rounds Out Cast with Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye

AMC announced that Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye have been added to the cast of upcoming sci-fi comedy “Demascus” as series regulars.

They join previously announced star Okieriete Onaodowan who plays the title role. Demascus is a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

Hubert will play Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth. She uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.

Eberhardt will play Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend. Redd is a reformed reprobate stumbling into adulthood, and he’s determined to take Demascus with him.

Paye will play Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination during a chance meeting. She’s a haunting missed connection and he can’t stop wondering: “What if?”

Hubert is best known for playing Vivian Banks in the first three seasons of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” More recently, she has appeared in HBO Max’s “Love Life,” FX’s “Pose” and TBS’ “The Last O.G.” She is repped by DGRW.

Eberhardt played Bob Lee in the 2021 film “Judas & the Black Messiah and also had a recurring role in HBO’s “Betty.” He is repped by United Talent Agency and Crooked Letter.

Paye has starred in the 2020 film “All Day and a Night” as well as episodes of ABC’s “Black-ish,” NBC’s “Grand Crew” and Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max.” Up next, she’ll appear in the film “House Party.” She is repped by UTA and 831 Entertainment.

“Demascus” is created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions. Kirk Moore and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via produces. The half-hour, six episode series will debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.