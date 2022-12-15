Deion Sanders‘ ’Coach Prime’ Receives Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date and Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video’s “Coach Prime,” which features Deion Sanders coaching Jackson State University through a historic 2022 football season, has landed a premiere date and first trailer.

The four-episode docuseries, which premieres December 29, comes from SMAC Prods. The series follows the Jackson State University Tigers football team throughout its 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season. (The first 12 episodes of “Coach Prime” previously ran on Barstool Sports’ YouTube channel.)

“I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team,” Sanders said in a statement. “This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long. You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

SMAC Entertainment’s Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith are the executive producers of “Coach Prime,” while Michael Gleaton of DG West, Inc. also serves as executive producer and showrunner. “Coach Prime” is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment.

The show comes as Prime Video continues to expand its sports output, which includes live events including “NFL Thursday Night Football,” the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the U.S.; Premier League in the U.K.; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the U.K. and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. Other Amazon sports series include the “All or Nothing” franchise (“All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur,” “All or Nothing: Juventus,” “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” and “All or Nothing” seasons with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.)

Here’s a first look at the trailer: