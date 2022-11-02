‘Dead To Me’: Jen and Judy Dodge Cops and Feds in Trailer for Third and Final Season

After two and a half years, the wait is almost over. Netflix released the first trailer for Season 3 of “Dead to Me,” which premieres on Nov. 17.

The dark comedy series, which debuted in 2019 and had its second season in 2020, follows the friendship of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who meet each other while grieving their recently killed partners — though there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the death of Judy’s fiancé, Steve (James Marsden).

“Steve’s death, your hit and run, I just have this feeling it might all be connected,” a police officer says to Judy in the trailer.

“Connected?” Judy replies, feigning surprise. Subsequent clips show her and Jen stuffing large amounts of cash into a bag, shooting a gun at a car and attempting to get help deleting incriminating security footage.

Season 3 will be the final installment of “Dead to Me,” though creator Liz Feldman will remain at Netflix; in May, the streamer gave a series order to “No Good Deed,” another dark comedy series, which will follow three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems, though they learn that sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Feldman executive produces “Dead to Me” along with Applegate, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer. CBS Television is the studio.

See the trailer below.