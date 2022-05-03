‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 to Premiere This Fall, Creator Liz Feldman Sets Netflix Comedy ‘No Good Deed’

“Dead to Me” Season 3 is coming to Netflix this fall, the streamer has announced.

No official premiere date for the new season has been set, but it was previously announced that the third season of the dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be the show’s last.

It was also announced that “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman has landed a new series order at Netflix for the comedy series “No Good Deed.” The news comes on the third anniversary of the series premiere of “Dead to Me” — May 3, 2019.

“No Good Deed” is described as a half hour dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

“’No Good Deed’ was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” said Feldman. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

Feldman created the series and will also serve as an executive producer. She is currently under a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal of Gloria Sanchez Productions will also executive produce along with Christie Smith and Silver Tree. Tree will direct the “No Good Deed” pilot, along with additional episodes.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant ‘Dead to Me,’ we are thrilled to continue our partnership with ‘No Good Deed.’”