‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Series Adds Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” show at HBO Max has added Caitlin Reilly and Max Jenkins to its cast in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

The eight-episode series was ordered at HBO Max back in April. It is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as “The Sandman,” from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

The official series description states, “It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.”

Reilly and Jenkins will play Litty and Kingham respectively. They are described as “tiny foul-mouthed dandelion sprites. They are a rude annoyance to the Dead Boys.”

Reilly previously appeared in the HBO Max series “Hacks” and the Apple series “Loot.” She will soon be seen in the new season of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as well as the indie feature “Cora Bora” and the Darren Aronofsky-produced feature “Little Death.” On social media, she has amassed over 3 million followers across Tik Tok and Instagram and has over 262 million views on her YouTube channel.

Jenkins is known for his role in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Dead to Me.” He has also been in the Netflix shows “Special” and “Social Distance.” His other credits include “High Maintenance” at HBO and “The Mysteries of Laura” at NBC. He has also recently completed work on features like “Cat Person,” “Late Bloomers,” and “Space Cadet.”

Steve Yockey wrote the pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives” and also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Beth Schwartz. Jeremy Carver also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive produced the pilot, with David Madden also having executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Krieger are all under overall deals with WBTV.