‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Series Brings Beth Schwartz Onboard as Co-Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” series at HBO Max has brought on Beth Schwartz to serve as co-showrunner and executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Schwartz will now co-showrun the series with Steve Yockey. This is not the first time Schwartz has been at the helm of a show based on a DC property, as she served as the showrunner on the final two seasons of “Arrow” at The CW. She is also known for developing the Netflix series “Sweet Tooth,” on which she was the co-showrunner for the show’s first season.

She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

“Dead Boy Detectives” was ordered to series at HBO Max back in April with an eight-episode order. It is based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

The show is described as a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace.

As Variety exclusively reported, George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri star as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), and Kassius Nelson stars as Crystal Palace.

Additional series stars include: Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the “Dead Patrol” episode of HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol”), Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, and Jenn Lyon as Esther.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode. Yockey, Jeremy Carver, and Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions serve as executive producers along with Schwartz. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Krieger are all under overall deals at WBTV.