‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Canceled at the CW

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” has been canceled at the CW after seven seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Keto Shimizu confirmed the news on Twitter Friday evening, writing: “Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no Season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew and writers have contributed to the little show that could.”

Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022

“Legends of Tomorrow” was developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer. The show stars Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Amy Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Matt Letscher, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Ramona Young, Courtney Ford, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian and Lisseth Chavez.

More to come…