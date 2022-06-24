Roe v. Wade Repeal Addressed at Daytime Emmys: ‘The Daytime Community Will Use Its Voice’

At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy awards ceremony on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., several people used the platform to speak up about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal protection of abortion rights earlier the same day.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) CEO Adam Sharp took the stage at the start of the night to joke about how he would normally open the show by reminding everyone about logistics, including that speeches have a 30-second limit. But he closed his comments on a more serious note.

“Tonight is not a normal night. There is a lot to say tonight. It’s a tough news day,” he said. “We have no doubt that the daytime community will use its collective voice to tackle these issues at all, just as it has been at the forefront of so many societal debates over the last few decades. Daytime has always been first.”

When the live telecast began on CBS, hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner subtly touched on the news with a joke.

“I love your dress,” Frazier said.

“You know what, Kevin? I chose this dress. My choice!” Turner said, receiving wide applause.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who was nominated for her supporting performance in the ABC drama “General Hospital,” had the words “reproductive freedom” stamped on her chest and carried a bag that read “bans off our bodies,” along with wearing wristbands in support of Black Lies Matter, gay pride Ukraine, and the United Nations’ efforts against racial discrimination.

Nancy Grahn makes a political statement with her hand bag at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

The entertainment industry has seen a massive outpouring of pro-choice sentiments since the Roe v. Wade news was announced, from individual celebrities like Taylor Swift sharing their outrage to SAG-AFTRA and IATSE calling out the Supreme Court to major corporations including Disney and Paramount promising to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.