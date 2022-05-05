Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyoncé Earns First Nod, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Tops ‘General Hospital’

Beyoncé is among the first-time nominees at this year Daytime Emmys, as the National Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the ceremony’s 2022 nominations on Thursday.

The singer is nominated in the original song category for her theme song to Facebook Watch’s “Talks with Mama Tina.” Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC and CBS, both with 31. (Netflix was next, with 27.)

Among this year’s other key highlights: The Daytime Drama category — which has been shrinking since the broadcast networks reduced their serial output — has expanded back to five nominees for the first time since 2014.

That’s thanks to Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” which will go up against stalwarts “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS), “Days of Our Lives” (NBC), “General Hospital” (ABC) and “The Young and the Restless” (CBS). That marks the first time a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the daytime drama category.

In terms of representation, NATAS reports that this is the first time since 2012 that there are African American nominees in both the lead performance: actor and lead performance: actress categories, and the org also notes that all of the nominees in the best informative talk show category feature people of color as hosts.

This reps the first year under the agreement between the two major TV academies in which several categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime (administered by the L.A.-based TV Academy) and Daytime Emmys (handled by the NY-based NATAS). It’s also the first year that children’s and family programming categories have been removed from both shows and relocated to a new Children’s & Family Emmy Award competition and ceremony, the first new Emmy show since 1979. (That event will take place in December.)

As part of the new alignment, Pat Sajak is in the unique position of competing against himself in the game show host category — for both the daytime and primetime editions of his show. He’s up for the syndicated “Wheel of Fortune,” as well as ABC’s nighttime version, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

“This Old House,” which earned two more nominations this year, has now hit the 100-nomination threshold. The show was previously announced for one of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. The show, which first premiered in 1979, is in its 43rd season. Also receiving a lifetime achievement this year is soap opera icon John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”).

New networks receiving their first Daytime Emmy nominations include MasterClass, Discovery+ and IMDb TV (now renamed Amazon Freevee).

The 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards takes place June 18 at the Pasadena Convention Center; the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards follows on June 24 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The event airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS; it will be available on Paramount+ for subscribers whose premium accounts include local CBS channels. Otherwise, all Paramount+ users will be able to watch the show on demand starting the next day.

Here are this year’s Daytime Emmys nominations:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital (ABC)

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Reynolds as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne

General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital (ABC)

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital (ABC)

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine

General Hospital (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

William Lipton as Cameron Webber

General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital (ABC)

Ted King as Jack Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Frankie Celenza

Struggle Meals (Tastemade)

Daym Drops

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Christopher Kimball

Milk Street (PBS)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Leah Remini

People Puzzler (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)

Judy Justice (IMDbTV)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs (Netflix)

Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Home Work (Magnolia Network)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration MasterClass

This Old House (PBS) | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

First Film (Netflix)

If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)

Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)

One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain

The View (ABC)

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Robin Roberts

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Hot Ones (Complex Networks)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)

Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

The Black Church (PBS)

Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)

The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)

On the Rise Eater (Legacy)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander

Conscious Living (PBS)

Gary Bredow

Start Up (PBS)

Samantha Browm

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Jeff Corwin

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Bear Grylls

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

Kevin O’Connor

This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Patton Oswalt

Penguin Town (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Start Up (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Good Road (PBS)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Cat People (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Grateful For It All

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Next To You

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song

Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The View (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Culture Quest (PBS)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Good Road (PBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People (Netflix)

Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

Home Work (Magnolia Network)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)

Dogs (Netflix)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

General Hospital (ABC)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

“MORE Barry-more”

Dr. Phil (SYNDICATED)

“Crossroads”

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

“Treat Yourself”

NETWORK TOTALS

SYNDICATED 48

ABC 31

CBS 31

Netflix 27

PBS 23

NBC 15

Facebook Watch 12

Magnolia Network 5

Food Network 4

Peacock 3

YouTube.com 3

AXS TV 2

Discovery+ 2

Disney+ 2

MasterClass 2

PBS/Roku 2

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks 1

Apple TV 1

CBN 1

Complex Networks 1

Eater 1

Food Network Digital 1

Game Show Network 1

Hulu 1

IMDbTV 1

Lifetime 1

NBC / Peacock 1

OWN 1

Tastemade 1

Vice TV 1

The Weather Channel 1

YouTube Originals 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Program Totals

The Young and the Restless 18

General Hospital 17

Days of Our Lives 11

The Kelly Clarkson Show 9

The View 9

The Bold and the Beautiful 8

The Drew Barrymore Show 6

Penguin Town 6

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened 5

Cat People 4

Fresh, Fried & Crispy 4

Red Table Talk 4

Tamron Hall 4

Wildlife Nation 4

Articulate with Jim Cotter 3

Beyond Salem 3

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 3

Family Feud 3

Jeopardy! 3

Red Table Talk: The Estefans 3

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love 3

Start Up 3

Wheel of Fortune 3

You vs. Wild: Out Cold 3

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food 2

Dogs 2

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2

Entertainment Tonight 2

The Good Road 2

Growing Floret 2

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind 2

Home Work 2

Let’s Make a Deal 2

Live with Kelly and Ryan 2

Peace of Mind with Taraji 2

Power On: The Story of Xbox 2

The Price Is Right 2

The Real 2

This Old House 2

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna 2

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts 2