‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24.

They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS.

Turner (who also hosts “Secret Celebrity Renovation” on CBS) became the first Black woman to host “Entertainment Tonight” when she was promoted to the gig in 2021. Also, both her and Frazier are the first Black duo to host an entertainment news show. “Entertainment Tonight” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

The Daytime Emmys will air at 9 p.m. ET (time-delayed on the West Coast) live on Friday, June 24 on CBS. This marks the 16th time CBS has aired the Daytime Emmys, the most of any network). The event takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, also marking the return of a live, in-person ceremony after two years of pre-taped telecasts.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will take place the previous week, on Saturday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT; it will stream at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps.

Click here to see the full list of this year’s nominees. Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC and CBS, both with 31. (Netflix was next, with 27.)

Here are the categories to be awarded on the CBS telecast:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Aniston

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The Daytime Emmys are produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.