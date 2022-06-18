‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards 2022 Winner Tally (FULL LIST)

The 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, June 18, at the Pasadena Convention Center, with big winners including syndicated talkers “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show,” as well as CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” and Netflix’s “Penguin Town.”

“Kelly Clarkson” picked up five awards, while “Penguin Town” was next, with three. Beyond syndication, Netflix was the big single network winner, picking up nine total, spread out among “Penguin Town,” “Cat People,” “Headspace: Guide to Meditation” and “You vs. Wild: Out Cold.”

Also of note, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” final season landed a Daytime Emmy for outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program. And in its first season, Judge Judy Sheindlin’s new series “Judy Justice,” for IMDbTV (now Amazon Freevee) won for legal/courtroom program. (It also repped the first-ever Daytime Emmy for IMDbTV/Freevee.)

The event is the prelude for next week’s 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards telecast, airing live on CBS on Friday, June 24. That ceremony, which takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast); it will be available on Paramount+ for subscribers whose premium accounts include local CBS channels. Otherwise, all Paramount+ users will be able to watch the show on demand starting the next day.

This reps the first year under the agreement between the two major TV academies in which several categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime (administered by the L.A.-based TV Academy) and Daytime Emmys (handled by the NY-based NATAS). It’s also the first year that children’s and family programming categories have been removed from both shows and relocated to a new Children’s & Family Emmy Award competition and ceremony, the first new Emmy show since 1979. (That event will take place in December.)

“This Old House” received a Lifetime Achievement Award during Saturday night’s event. The show, which earned two more nominations this year, has now hit the 100-nomination threshold. “This Old House,” which first premiered in 1979, is in its 43rd season.

Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC and CBS, both with 31. (Netflix was next, with 27.) New networks receiving their first Daytime Emmy nominations include MasterClass, Discovery+ and IMDb TV (now renamed Amazon Freevee). Check out the full list of nominations here.

Here is a list of winners from Saturday night’s Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards:

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

WINNER: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

WINNER: Frankie Celenza

Struggle Meals (Tastemade)

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Daym Drops

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Christopher Kimball

Milk Street (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

WINNER: Judy Justice (IMDbTV)

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

WINNER: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Dogs (Netflix)

Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

WINNER: Home Work (Magnolia Network)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration MasterClass

This Old House (PBS) | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

WINNER: First Film (Netflix)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)

Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)

One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)

Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

WINNER: Cornerstones: Founding Voices of The Black Church (PBS)

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)

The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)

On the Rise Eater (Legacy)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

WINNER: Bear Grylls

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (Netflix)

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander

“Conscious Living” (PBS)

Gary Bredow

“Start Up” (PBS)

Samantha Browm

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” (PBS)

Jeff Corwin

“Wildlife Nation” (SYNDICATED)

Kevin O’Connor

“This Old House” (PBS/Roku)

Patton Oswalt

“Penguin Town” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Ted King as Jack Finnegan

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Start Up (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Good Road (PBS)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

WINNER: Cat People (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: “Grateful For It All”

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“Next To You”

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song”

Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The View (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Culture Quest (PBS)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

WINNER: Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Good Road (PBS)

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

WINNER: Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix)

Cat People (Netflix)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

Home Work (Magnolia Network)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CASTING

WINNER: The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)

Dogs (Netflix)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

WINNER: The Real (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

WINNER: You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

“Treat Yourself”

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

“MORE Barry-more”

Dr. Phil (SYNDICATED)

“Crossroads”

Category winners set to be announced next Friday include:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Aniston