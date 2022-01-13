David Ramsey to Star as John Diggle in Arrowverse Series ‘Justice U’ in Development at The CW

David Ramsey could soon be starring in his own John Diggle standalone series at The CW.

Variety has learned that Ramsey is attached to star in the drama series “Justice U” that is currently in development at the broadcaster.

After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, Diggle (Ramsey) embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. The show is based on characters from the DC pantheon.

In addition to the starring role, Ramsey is attached to direct the potential pilot of the series. He has also signed an overall directing deal with Berlanti Productions that will see him direct multiple episodes of multiple series across the so-called Arrowverse. He will continue to guest star in multiple episodes of different Arrowverse series as well.

Michael Narducci and Zoanne Clack are attached to write and executive produce “Justice U.” Narducci is currently a co-executive producer on “Superman and Lois” at The CW, while Clack was most recently an executive producer on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce, as will Geoff Johns. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Ramsey originated the role of John Diggle in the first season of “Arrow” back in 2012. In addition to his role on that show, Ramsey has played Diggle in “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” and “Superman & Lois.” He is repped by APA, Integral Artists, and Goodman Genow.