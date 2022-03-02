David Ortiz Hits the Road in ESPN Plus Series ‘Big Papi’s Places,’ Expansion of ‘Peyton’s Places’ Franchise

Baseball legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz is taking a journey through baseball history in his new ESPN Plus series “Big Papi’s Places.”

Ortiz hosts the sports series, the latest expansion of the football-centric ESPN Plus series “Peyton’s Places,” with the first episode now available to stream.

In an exclusive clip (see below), Ortiz and “Peyton’s Places” host Peyton Manning meet up, with Manning offering Ortiz a chance to host his own show. Of course, there are qualifications. Manning needs to know if Ortiz has at least one World Series ring or has ever hit over 500 homeruns. Ortiz is a three-time World Series champion and finished his 20-season career with 541 homeruns.

“From legends like Babe Ruth to the iconic stadiums of the sport such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, baseball is rich with history begging to be shared with more people,” said Ortiz. “To be able to share that history about the sport I love through the Places playbook built by the great Peyton Manning is special.”

In episode one of the series, Ortiz returns to Boston — where he played most of his career — to take on the historic Green Monster at Fenway Park with fellow Hall of Famer and former Red Sox outfielder Jim Rice.

Other baseball greats who will appear in Season 1 of the series include: Buster Olney, Vernon Wells, Ryan Dempster, Andre, Dawson, Ferguson Jenkins, David Ross, Randy Johnson, Tim Wakefield, Pudge Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and Dennis Eckersley.

“We are excited to add baseball to the ‘Places’ franchise,” said Manning. “From the Green Monster to Wrigley Field, to learning the art of the knuckleball – this series will both uncover new stories and revisit historic moments all while celebrating America’s pastime.”

“Big Papi’s Places” is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN Plus. The series is executive produced by Manning’s Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the “Places” franchise: “Peyton’s Places” (football), “Eli’s Places” (college football), “Abby’s Places” (soccer), and “Rowdy’s Places” (competitive fighting).