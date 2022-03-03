David Muir Will Anchor Live ABC News Special From Ukraine-Poland Border

ABC News anchor David Muir will anchor a live primetime “20/20” special from the border between Ukraine and Poland on Friday night, as the nation’s news networks continue to scramble to cover Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, one of the biggest global stories to take place in recent memory.

Muir will report on the refugee emergency taking place along that border as Ukrainians seek safety amid turmoil in their country. The program will air on Friday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on Disney’s ABC.

The special, “Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine,” will examine the effects of the invasion on Ukrainians as well as repercussions on the immediate region as well as the world.

The special will also rely on other live reports from ABC News journalists stationed in the area. Ian Pannell, an ABC News senior foreign correspondent, will report from Kyiv on the battle in Ukraine. Matt Gutman, chief national correspondent, will be stationed in Lviv and will report on the leadership of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. James Longman, a foreign correspondent, will report from Moscow and will profile the tenure of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Correspondent Marcus Moore, meanwhile, will be in Rzeszow, Poland, and will report on Russian oligarchs. Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent, and Cecilia Vega, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, will report live from Washington, D.C.