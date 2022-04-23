David Hollander Out as Showrunner of Showtime’s ‘American Gigolo’ Series

Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have parted ways with showrunner David Hollander, who had a long run with Showtime as the leader of “Ray Donovan.” Hollander most recently was at the helm of Showtime’s upcoming drama “American Gigolo.”

Hollander developed Showtime’s TV adaptation of the 1980 Paul Schrader film that launched Richard Gere’s career. In addition to showrunning, Hollander served as director and executive producer on the series produced by Paramount Television Studios. Jon Bernthal stars.

Showtime declined comment on the reason for Hollander’s exit. “David Hollander is no longer on the drama series ‘American Gigolo’ and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a representative for Showtime and Paramount Television said Saturday.

Representatives for Hollander could not immediately be reached for comment.

Deadline was first to report the news.

“American Gigolo” is expected to continue production with David Bar Katz, one of Hollander’s close colleagues on “American Gigolo” and “Ray Donovan,” stepping in as showrunner, according to Deadline. The series, which is slated to have 10 episodes, was reportedly seven episodes into the season before the change.

Hollander had a long-running relationship with the network, having served as showrunner and executive producer for the Liev Schreiber-starring series “Ray Donovan.” Hollander earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding directing. He also co-wrote and directed the “Ray Donovan” feature film that was released earlier this year. Hollander previously created the TV series “Heartland” and “The Guardian.”

Hollander wrote and directed the pilot episode for “American Gigolo.” Bernthal, who also serves as a producer on the series, plays Julian Kaye 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder. The male escort struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry as he seeks out the truth about the setup that sent him to prison, all the while attempting to reconnect with his true love Michelle (Gretchen Mol).

Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle and Leland Orser round out the cast. Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces alongside Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.