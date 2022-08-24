David P. Gelles Takes Executive Producer Role at ‘Meet The Press’

David P. Gelles, a longtime CNN producer who most recently had a hand in the creation of programs for the streaming hub CNN+, is returning to NBC News, where he will serve as executive producer of the Sunday flagship “Meet The Press.”

He starts in the new role on Thursday. September 1.

Before tackling the assignment of developing programs for CNN+, Gelles supervised all of CNN’s political and special-events programming. “This mix of Washington savvy and dedication to finding unique ways to reach new audiences is why I know he’ll be a terrific next partner for Chuck and leader for the Sunday team on the road ahead,” said Carrie Budoff Brown, the NBC News senior vice president who oversees all “Meet The Press” content, in a memo to staffers.

Gelles previously served as a producer for NBC News’ “Today” from 2006 to 2011, and was subsequently a producer on Brian Williams’ “Rock Center” from 2011 to 2013.

As part of the maneuver, John Reiss, the current executive producer of “Meet The Press,” will move to leading “Meet The Press Reports,” a deep-dive single-topic “MTP” series that plays primarily on the streaming service NBC News Now. Reiss, a longtime producer at “Dateline,” has served as executive producer of “Meet The Press” for eight years.

“John’s new role is a big step for us as a brand and I take it as an encouraging show of support from leadership that we’re able to dedicate a singular leader to ‘Meet the Press Reports,'”said Budoff Brown. “I know how hard the whole team has worked to make the show a reality, and it’s my hope that this new structure will begin to ease some of the very real constraints around staffing and workload we’ve experienced in recent seasons.”

Reiss will also work on audience and platform growth for the show as well as launch new audio projects under the Meet the Press umbrella.

NBC News has for the past several years worked to expand “Meet The Press” so that it encompasses podcasts, a newsletter, even a film festival. Gelles’ hire and Reiss’ new role means that the franchise now has three executive producers, including Melissa Frankel, who is executive producer of “Meet The Press Now,” a show tailored for NBC News’ streaming hub.

“In three decades covering politics, it’s hard to pick a more turbulent period than the last eight years. So all I can say is, thank goodness we had John Reiss. I can’t imagine a steadier partner to have had on Sundays over during this tumultuous period of politics,” said Chuck Todd, the “Meet The Press” moderator, in a statement. “John’s sixth sense for what makes a good news broadcast, and an unflappable devotion he has to good storytelling, have kept us a step ahead of our peers for six years now. John is a producer’s producer and a storyteller at heart, I can’t wait to see where he takes Meet the Press Reports.”

