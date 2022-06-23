David E. Kelley Peacock Drama ‘The Missing’ Sets Five Recurring Guest Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

David E. Kelley’s upcoming Peacock crime drama “The Missing” has added five new recurring guest stars, Variety has learned exclusively.

Constance Zimmer (“Unreal,” “Big Sky”), Chris Sullivan (“This is Us,” “The Son in Law”), Ben Shenkman (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Billions”) Rafael Cebrián (“Acapulco,” “Narcos”) and Danielle Davenport (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Breaks”) will all appear in the series. They join previously announced series lead Jeff Wilbusch and cast members Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, and Michael Mosley.

Based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File,” the series follows NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Zimmer will play the role of Anna, Sullivan will play the role of Paul Serra, Shenkman will play the role of Rabbi Cermak, Cebrián will play the role of Brad Holt, and Davenport will play the role of Marcie.

“The Missing” has received an eight-episode order at Peacock. Kelley will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Matthew Tinker, Kelley’s producing partner, will also executive produce along Jason Horwitch, Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, and Mishani. Barry Levinson will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce. Keshet Studios’ Heather Brewster will co-executive produce. Keshet Studios and Universal Television will co-produce.

(Pictured, from left to right: Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Danielle Davenport)