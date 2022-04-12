David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly ABC Series ‘Avalon’ Taps Dana Calvo to Serve as Showrunner

Dana Calvo will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming ABC mystery drama “Avalon.”

The show hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. It was ordered straight-to-series at ABC in February.

The series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Calvo most recently created the popular Amazon series “Good Girls Revolt.” Her other credits include shows like “Narcos” at Netflix, while she has a feature in the works for Participant Media that will be directed by Nicole Kassell. She previously worked as both a domestic and international journalist before beginning her career in screenwriting.

She is repped by CAA, Manage-ment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Kelley is writing the pilot of “Avalon” and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producer alongside Calvo. Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. Fineman is currently under a first-look deal with A+E Studios. The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 season.