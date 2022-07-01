David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel Join Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel are the latest additions to the cast of Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s Peacock drama series “Mrs. Davis.” In addition, Alethea Jones (“Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Evil”) has boarded the series to executive produce and to direct multiple episodes.

Arquette and Marvel will recur in the series, joining previously announced cast members Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact the show is described as an exploration of faith versus technology. It was previously reported that Gilpin will play a nun who battles an artificial intelligence in the show.

Arquette is known for his role in the “Scream” film franchise, having recently starred in the fifth film that was released in January 2022. His other film roles include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Ready to Rumble,” “Never Been Kissed,” and “Airheads.” He was also the subject of the documentary feature “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” which saw him training to achieve legitimacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Arquette is repped by Innovative Artists and LBI Entertainment.

Marvel most recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “The Dropout.” She will next be seen in David E. Kelley’s HBO Max drama “Love and Death” and is known for her work in shows like “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” and “The District.” Her film credits include “News of the World,” “The Meyerowitz Stories,” and “Burn After Reading.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.

Hernandez serves as showrunner, executive producer and co-writer on “Mrs. Davis,” while Lindelof serves as co-writer and executive producer. Jones and Eugene Kelly also serves as executive producer, alongside Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Brave New World”). Like Jones, Harris will also direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first installment. “Mrs. Davis” comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are currently under overall deals.