David A. Arnold Sets Netflix Comedy Special ‘It Ain’t for the Weak!’ Produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian David A. Arnold is back on Netflix with a new special, “It Ain’t for the Weak!”

Produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, the comedy special will launch globally on July 19 and follows his 2019 Netflix debut, “Fat Ballerina.”

“It Ain’t For The Weak!” taped earlier this year at The Hanna Theater in Arnold’s hometown of Cleveland, OH. The new special is directed by award-winning director, artist and philanthropist Malakai and is executive produced by Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown of Hartbeat, along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Over the course of his 20-year career as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and showrunner, Arnold has produced several TV shows, including Netflix’s “Fuller House” and the BET+ series “Bigger.” Arnold currently serves as the creator and showrunner for the buddy comedy series “That Girl Lay Lay,” which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2021 before streaming on Netflix, where it launched into the top ten most-watched shows. In Jan. 2022, Nickelodeon greenlit a second season of the series, which follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High) and best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) after Lay Lay magically comes to life out of a phone app and the two navigate high school together. Arnold executive produces the series alongside Will Packer.

Hartbeat made waves in April by merging Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud into a single Hartbeat banner led by CEO Thai Randolph, which spurred a $100 million investment from Abry Partners.

Arnold is currently on his national comedy tour, also titled “It Ain’t for the Weak!’, with tickets available at DavidAArnold.com