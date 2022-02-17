‘Dave’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

“Dave” has been renewed for Season 3 at FX.

The show, based on the rise of hip-hop star Lil Dicky, stars Dave Burd as himself, as well as GaTa, Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

The show’s second season debuted last summer on FXX, focusing on the aftermath of Dave’s relationship with Ally (Misiak) and conflicts with his hype man and creative partner GaTa, whose real-life struggle with bipolar disorder is portrayed on screen.

Season 2 ended on a high note, with GaTa joining Lil Dicky on stage at the VMAs for a euphoric duet of the song “We Good.”

Burd told Variety that he cast GaTa as himself in part because their relationship is “borderline impossible to replicate,” and he was “extremely confident” GaTa would be able to nail the humor of the series.

“I was definitely hesitant because I didn’t want to tear down my wall,” GaTa added. “But then Dicky was like, ‘You’re going to inspire people to share their stories and help them come out of the dark,’ and that’s what did it for me. The whole reason I wanted to do music and be an entertainer was to inspire people.”

After its Season 1 debut, “Dave” became FX Networks’ most-watched comedy series, with an average episodic audience of 5.32 million.

“Dave” is co-created by Burd (Lil Dicky) and Jeff Schaffer (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.