‘Dark Winds’ Series at AMC Casts Deanna Allison

The upcoming “Dark Winds” series at AMC has cast Deanna Allison in a series regular role, Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. It follows Navajo police officer Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) as he investigates the murder of a young Navajo woman and begins to uncover ominous, dark forces at work in a 1970’s ‘reservation’ world. Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022. The series also stars Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee as well as Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, and Jessica Matten.

Allison will apear as Emma Leaphorn, Joe’s wife. She is described as a strong woman with good intuition who works as a midwife. She is deeply connected to her work and to the women she serves. When she suspects that one of her patients is a victim of domestic violence, she immediately asks her husband to investigate.

Allison is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes – Navajo. Her role in “Dark Winds” will mark her first regular TV series role. She is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Graham Roland developed “Dark Winds” for television and will also serve as an executive producer. McClarnon executive produces in addition to starring. Vince Calandra is executive producer and showrunner. George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford are also executive producers on the series along with Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Chris Eyre will executive produce and direct the pilot. AMC Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported Allison’s casting.