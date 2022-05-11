‘Dark Side of the 90’s’ Season 2 Trailer: Mary Jo Buttafuoco Recalls Getting Shot in the Head (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the 90’s” returns with its second season next month, featuring new twisted tales from the era. In the Season 2 trailer, which is exclusive to Variety, Mary Jo Buttafuoco breaks down the infamous 1992 incident in which she was shot in the face by Amy Fisher, a teenager that her husband, Joey Buttafuoco, had committed statutory rape against.

Labeled by the tabloids as “The Long Island Lolita,” 17-year-old Fisher served seven years on first-degree aggravated assault charges for the attack. “I turned my head to open my door, and that’s when my head exploded,” Mary Jo Buttafuoco says in the trailer.

The promo also includes 90’s icon Maury Povich, and teases of deep dives into “Cops,” “The Real World” and MMA and UFC.

Per Vice, “‘Dark Side of the 90’s’ reveals the soul of the decade through the pop culture moments, trends and people that captivated us. From the famous to the infamous, each episode tells a story that cultivates the warm and fuzzy familiarity of nostalgia, but surprises with revelations of the dark truths that existed in the shadows of the glitz, the glamour and the headlines.”

Narrated by Mark McGrath, “Dark Side of the 90’s” is executive produced by Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy for Railsplitter Pictures, Mark Lysakowski and John Brunton for Insight Productions and Lee Hoffman from Vice TV. Morgan Hertzan, Peter Gaffney and Catherine Whyte are the executives in charge of production at Vice TV. Vanessa Hill serves as series producer.

The series will be distributed worldwide by Vice Distribution.

“Dark Side of the 90’s” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on Vice TV.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.